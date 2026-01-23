Chinese President Xi Jinping called on countries to protect the "central role" of the United Nations in international affairs, urging his Brazilian counterpart on Friday to help safeguard international norms, state media reported.

The comments come after US President Donald Trump unveiled plans for his new "Board of Peace" at the World Economic Forum.

Although originally meant to oversee Gaza's rebuilding, the board's charter does not seem to limit its role to the Palestinian territory.

While China and Brazil have both been invited to join Trump's new grouping, neither has confirmed participation.

Xi told Lula during their Friday morning phone call that in the current "tumultuous" international situation, China and Brazil "are constructive forces in maintaining world peace and stability", according to a readout published by state broadcaster CCTV.

"They should stand firmly on the right side of history... and jointly uphold the central role of the United Nations and international fairness and justice," Xi said.

European leaders have expressed doubts over Trump's norm-busting proposal, with some viewing it as an attempt to potentially sideline or even replace the United Nations.

While in Davos, Switzerland, Trump said that once complete, the board "can do pretty much whatever we want", while adding that "we'll do it in conjunction with the United Nations".