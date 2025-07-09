Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Palestinians in Gaza should have the "freedom of choice" to leave the territory if they wish, but denied that Israel or the United States are seeking to forcibly relocate them.

Speaking to reporters at Capitol Hill, Netanyahu pushed back against media reports claiming that he and US President Donald Trump are promoting plans to expel Palestinians from Gaza.

"I want to inform you something that will shock the various reports that come out. President Trump and I have a common goal," he said.

Netanyahu listed that shared goal as securing the release of Israeli hostages, ending Hamas government, and ensuring Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.

"In pursuing this common goal, we have a common strategy. Not only do we have a common strategy, we have common tactics. This doesn't involve pressure, doesn't involve coercion. It involves full coordination," he said.

The comments come days after Trump hosted Netanyahu at the White House, where they discussed regional issues, including ceasefire efforts and Gaza's future.

During their meeting, Trump was asked whether a Palestinian relocation plan was still on the table.

He said the US has "great cooperation" from neighbouring countries willing to accept Palestinians.

Netanyahu added that they were “getting close to finding several countries” and emphasised that Palestinians who wish to leave Gaza should be given that opportunity.

"We're not pushing out anyone," Netanyahu said.