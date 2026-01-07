Syria has temporarily suspended flights to and from Aleppo International Airport following attacks by YPG terror group-led SDF, authorities said.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation said in a statement that flights were halted for 24 hours with immediate effect to ensure the safety of passengers, aircrews and airport operations.

It added that all scheduled flights during the suspension period would be diverted to Damascus International Airport until technical and security assessments are completed in coordination with relevant authorities.

The aviation authority described the decision as "precautionary and temporary," saying further updates would be issued once the suspension period ends or if new developments arise.

Passengers were advised to follow up with their airlines for updated flight information.