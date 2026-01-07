MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
Syria suspends flights at Aleppo airport after YPG terror group-led SDF attacks
Syrian aviation authorities suspend flights for 24 hours following attacks in Aleppo.
Syria suspends flights at Aleppo airport after YPG terror group-led SDF attacks
Aleppo airport shuts temporarily after deadly attacks, Syrian aviation officials say / AA
January 7, 2026

Syria has temporarily suspended flights to and from Aleppo International Airport following attacks by YPG terror group-led SDF, authorities said.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation said in a statement that flights were halted for 24 hours with immediate effect to ensure the safety of passengers, aircrews and airport operations.

It added that all scheduled flights during the suspension period would be diverted to Damascus International Airport until technical and security assessments are completed in coordination with relevant authorities.

The aviation authority described the decision as "precautionary and temporary," saying further updates would be issued once the suspension period ends or if new developments arise.

Passengers were advised to follow up with their airlines for updated flight information.

RECOMMENDED

The suspension follows attacks in Aleppo earlier on Tuesday that Syrian authorities attributed to the YPG terror group-led SDF.

A Syrian soldier and four civilians, including a child, were killed, while several others were wounded, according to official statements.

The SDF is dominated by the YPG, which Syria and Türkiye describe as the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist organisation.

RelatedTRT World - SDF drone strike kills Syrian soldier, two women in Aleppo
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Iran warns Netanyahu's US visit will have a 'destructive' influence on diplomacy
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Anarchist group claims Italy rail sabotage during Winter Olympics opening