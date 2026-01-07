Syria has temporarily suspended flights to and from Aleppo International Airport following attacks by YPG terror group-led SDF, authorities said.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation said in a statement that flights were halted for 24 hours with immediate effect to ensure the safety of passengers, aircrews and airport operations.
It added that all scheduled flights during the suspension period would be diverted to Damascus International Airport until technical and security assessments are completed in coordination with relevant authorities.
The aviation authority described the decision as "precautionary and temporary," saying further updates would be issued once the suspension period ends or if new developments arise.
Passengers were advised to follow up with their airlines for updated flight information.
The suspension follows attacks in Aleppo earlier on Tuesday that Syrian authorities attributed to the YPG terror group-led SDF.
A Syrian soldier and four civilians, including a child, were killed, while several others were wounded, according to official statements.
The SDF is dominated by the YPG, which Syria and Türkiye describe as the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist organisation.