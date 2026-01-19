WORLD
3 min read
Putin invited to Gaza 'Board of Peace': Russia
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says the proposal is under review, adding that he hopes to clarify "nuances" in contacts with the US.
Putin invited to Gaza 'Board of Peace': Russia
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov attends a Putin–Pezeshkian meeting in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on December 12 2025. / Reuters Archive
January 19, 2026

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join the "Board of Peace," a new international body aimed at addressing conflicts, beginning with Israel’s war on Gaza.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow on Monday, Peskov said Russia is studying the proposal.

"Yes, indeed, President Putin also received, through diplomatic channels, an invitation to join this very Council of Peace. At the moment, we are examining all the details of this proposal, including hoping for contacts with the American side to clarify all the nuances," he said.

The White House announced the formation of the Board of Peace in a statement on Friday, describing it as intended to “play an essential role in fulfilling” the 20 points of US President Donald Trump’s plan to permanently end Israel’s war on Gaza and rebuild the enclave, as well as “providing strategic oversight, mobilising international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development.”

The US also established the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) to implement phase two of Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, along with a founding Executive Board, and a Gaza Executive Board in support of the NCAG.

Trump has also invited other world leaders to join the Gaza board, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Asked about contacts with Venezuela, Peskov said no conversation was planned between Putin and acting President Delcy Rodriguez, but contacts can be arranged if necessary.

"For now, President Putin has no such plans for the near future, but if necessary, it can undoubtedly be arranged. However, through diplomatic channels, we are in constant contact with madam, the interim president," he said.

RECOMMENDED

On January 3, the US conducted a military operation in the capital of Venezuela, Caracas, resulting in the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro and his spouse, Cilia Flores. They were then transferred to New York to face charges including narco-terrorism. The Supreme Court of Venezuela then ruled to appoint Vice President Rodriguez as acting president.

RelatedTRT World - Trump invites Turkish President Erdogan to join the Gaza peace board as a founding member

In response to Trump's remarks about Russia's "threat" to Greenland, Peskov said the Kremlin is closely monitoring the situation, analysing the events.

"Here, perhaps, we can even abstract from whether this is good or bad, whether these parameters comply with international law or not, but there are international experts who believe that by resolving the issue of Greenland's incorporation, Trump will undoubtedly go down in history, not only in the history of the US, but also in world history.

Once again, without discussing whether this is good or bad, it is difficult to disagree with these experts," he remarked.

The US president has expressed his desire to own Greenland for national security purposes and to deter rivals like China and Russia. Denmark, which controls Greenland, however, has repeatedly said the autonomous territory is not for sale.

European allies have supported Denmark and presented a united front against the threats, which include US tariffs for opposing the acquisition.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Record rains trigger deadly floods, landslides in northern Colombia
Did Seoul send drones into North Korea? Police raid spy agency
Robot dogs to assist Mexican police during 2026 World Cup
Israeli breach of Lebanon ceasefire kills child and three others
UK and Germany slam Israeli plan to expand occupied West Bank control
Armenia and US reach civil nuclear deal as Vance visits South Caucasus
UN sounds alarm over $4.6B US dues as cash shortfall threat rises
Big Tech on trial in US as Zuckerberg, YouTube chief face claims of addicting children
UK Cabinet backs PM Starmer amid resignation calls over Epstein scandal
Pakistan-India T20 game on after 'outcomes achieved' in ICC talks, 'request of friendly countries'
Cuba runs out of jet fuel as Mexico and Russia slam US oil blockade on Caribbean nation
ICC rules out sanctions against Bangladesh after T20 World Cup absence
40 more patients evacuated from Gaza via Rafah crossing under strict Israeli restrictions
US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean
SpaceX prioritises 'self-growing city' on the Moon in less than 10 years: Musk