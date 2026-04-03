Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Ankara does not approve of attacks on Iran and also does not endorse Iran’s retaliatory actions against regional countries during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the two leaders on Friday discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues.

During the conversation, President Erdogan further warned that attacks on civilian ships in the Black Sea undermine regional stability, stressing that the Iran conflict should not create a new flashpoint in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.