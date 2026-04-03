TÜRKİYE
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Erdogan to Putin: Türkiye opposes attacks on Iran, Black Sea instability
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a phone call with the Russian president, highlights aggressive policies by Israel and warns that steps undermining Jerusalem’s status cannot be allowed.
Erdogan to Putin: Türkiye opposes attacks on Iran, Black Sea instability
Turkish president tells Putin Ankara opposes attacks on Iran, warns of Black Sea instability / Reuters
April 3, 2026

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Ankara does not approve of attacks on Iran and also does not endorse Iran’s retaliatory actions against regional countries during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the two leaders on Friday discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues.

During the conversation, President Erdogan further warned that attacks on civilian ships in the Black Sea undermine regional stability, stressing that the Iran conflict should not create a new flashpoint in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

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Erdogan also highlighted that the aggressive policies of the Israeli government under Prime Minister Netanyahu must be prevented and underscored that steps undermining the status of Jerusalem cannot be allowed.

RelatedTRT World - Israel 'primarily' responsible for 'unlawful war' with Iran: Türkiye's Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
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