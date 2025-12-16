WORLD
2 min read
'You are an Australian hero' — PM Albanese hails Muslim man who disarmed Bondi Beach gunman
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Australia will not be divided by terror as details emerge from one of the deadliest attacks in the country’s recent history.
'You are an Australian hero' — PM Albanese hails Muslim man who disarmed Bondi Beach gunman
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised the 43-year-old Ahmed Al Ahmed for his extraordinary courage. / Reuters
December 16, 2025

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday visited St. George Hospital in southern Sydney to meet Ahmed Al Ahmed, the Muslim man who stopped one of the gunmen during the deadly Bondi Beach attack that left 15 people dead.

Standing beside Al Ahmed’s hospital bed, Albanese praised the 43-year-old father of two for his extraordinary courage, calling him a symbol of national unity in the face of terror.

“Ahmed, you are an Australian hero. You put yourself at risk to save others,” Albanese wrote later on X. “In the worst of times, we see the best of Australians.”

Al Ahmed was seriously wounded after charging at one of the attackers, seizing his weapon and turning it back on him, forcing the gunman to surrender. Al Ahmed was shot multiple times and suffered injuries to his arm and shoulder. Hospital officials said his condition was stable.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Albanese warned against allowing fear or hatred to divide the country.

“This is what terrorists seek, but we will not allow our country to be divided,” he said. “We will unite, we will embrace each other, and we will get through this.”

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Bondi Beach, anti-Muslim hatred, and the selective politics of violence

15 killed, 41 others wounded

Police said the attack unfolded on Sunday evening along Bondi Beach when a 50-year-old man and his 24-year-old son opened fire on crowds. Fifteen people were killed and at least 42 others were wounded and taken to hospitals across Sydney.

One of the attackers was shot dead at the scene, while the second sustained critical injuries and remains under guard, police said. Authorities have formally classified the incident as a terrorist act and continue to investigate possible motives and connections.

The attack has shaken Australia, prompting an outpouring of tributes for the victims and for civilians like Al Ahmed who intervened to save lives. Flags were lowered in parts of Sydney, and vigils were held along the beachfront on Monday night.

Officials said additional security measures remain in place as the nation mourns and investigators work to establish how the attackers carried out the assault.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links