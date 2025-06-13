The Turkish Foreign Ministry has issued a strong condemnation in response to Israel’s recent attacks on Iran, calling the strikes a violation of international law and a grave provocation threatening regional and global stability.

“We strongly condemn Israel's attacks against Iran, which violates international law,” the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“This is a provocation that serves Israel's policy of strategic destabilisation in the region.”

Ankara warned that the timing of the attacks demonstrates the Israeli government’s lack of interest in diplomacy.

“The timing of the attacks shows that the Netanyahu government is unwilling to resolve any issue through diplomacy and is willing to risk regional stability and global peace for its interests,” the statement continued.

The ministry urged Israel to halt its military actions immediately.

“Israel must immediately cease its aggressive actions, which could lead to further conflict,” the statement read, reiterating Türkiye’s position against more bloodshed in the region.

“We reiterate that we don't want to see more bloodshed and destruction in the Middle East,” the ministry added, calling on the international community to act.

“We call on the international community to take urgent action to prevent the spread of war.”

Unlawful and provocative: Vice President Yilmaz

Vice President of Türkiye, Cevdet Yilmaz, also condemned the Israeli strikes, calling them “unlawful and provocative.”

In a statement shared on his X account, Yilmaz said: "By attacking Iran, Israel has added yet another unlawful and provocative act to its record. We strongly condemn the Netanyahu administration’s aggression, which lacks any legitimate justification and aims to destabilise the region. We extend our condolences to Iran for the lives lost."

"At a time when international pressure is mounting against Israel’s genocidal policies in Gaza and nuclear negotiations with Iran are ongoing, this attack reflects a barbaric stance that disregards humanitarian values and diplomacy," he added.

Yilmaz called on the international community to take a firmer stance, "All international institutions and relevant countries must adopt a much stronger position against Israel’s actions that threaten humanitarian values, international law, and regional stability."

Türkiye will continue to work for peace: Altun

Türkiye’s Head of Communications, Fahrettin Altun, strongly condemned the Israeli attack in a statement shared on his X account, extending condolences to the Iranian people and state.

“We strongly condemn last night’s attack carried out by Israel against Iran and offer our condolences to the Iranian people and government,” Altun said on Friday.

He warned that the strike once again exposed the threat posed by the Netanyahu administration to both regional and global peace.