Indonesia's Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin said the country is set to acquire 10 Chengdu J-10 fighter jets from China.
Sjamsoeddin told reporters on Wednesday that the jets "will be flying over Jakarta soon," without providing an exact timeline or the expected delivery date, according to the state news agency Antara.
The purchase plan is part of efforts to strengthen Indonesia’s air defence capabilities.
The J-10 purchase plane was made public for the first time last month.
Once the deal is realised, it will mark the first purchase of Chinese fighter jets by Indonesia.
Indonesian Air Force chief Mohamad Tonny Harjono announced last month that three new Rafale fighter jets from France are planned to arrive in February.
The J-10CE, a fourth-generation multirole fighter developed by China’s Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group, has recently drawn attention after reportedly downing several French-made Rafale jets of the Indian Air Force during the India-Pakistan clashes in May.
Pakistan’s Air Force reportedly deployed the J-10C during retaliatory operations following India’s May 7 strike.
Bangladesh, earlier this month, also expressed intent to purchase 20 Chinese-made fighter jets worth around $2.2 billion to modernise its air force and bolster national air defence capacity.