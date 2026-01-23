WORLD
UK, Denmark pledge deeper security cooperation as Arctic tensions grow
Prime Ministers Keir Starmer and Mette Frederiksen agree that Arctic security is a collective NATO responsibility, discuss closer military cooperation, and reaffirm Greenland’s sovereignty amid continued US interest.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen in Chequers in Buckinghamshire, Britain, January 22 2026. / Reuters
January 23, 2026

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen discussed Arctic security and broader security cooperation during bilateral talks on Thursday.

Starmer and Frederiksen reflected on recent developments during a meeting at Chequers, the official country residence of the UK prime minister, Starmer's office said in a statement.

Both leaders agreed that security in the Arctic was a matter for the entire NATO alliance and Europe and NATO would continue to drive forward progress.

They also discussed how London and Copenhagen could deepen broader security cooperation, both bilaterally and across Europe, including through increasing interoperability between militaries.

Turning to Ukraine, Starmer condemned Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, as the leaders discussed next steps for the Coalition of the Willing.

According to the statement, the UK and Danish premiers also evaluated the situation in the Middle East, and Starmer said it was vital that phase two of the Gaza peace plan was reached.

Speaking to Danish media earlier on Thursday following the meeting, Frederiksen said that Greenland's sovereignty is not up for negotiation, stressing that NATO cannot negotiate on behalf of Denmark or Greenland.

The meeting came a day after NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and US President Donald Trump met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump later announced that a framework for a potential deal involving Greenland and the broader Arctic region had been established. He also dropped the threat to impose tariffs on European countries who oppose his acquisition bid.

Trump has shown interest in Greenland because of its strategic Arctic location, rich mineral resources and concerns about increasing Russian and Chinese influence in the region.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
