British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen discussed Arctic security and broader security cooperation during bilateral talks on Thursday.

Starmer and Frederiksen reflected on recent developments during a meeting at Chequers, the official country residence of the UK prime minister, Starmer's office said in a statement.

Both leaders agreed that security in the Arctic was a matter for the entire NATO alliance and Europe and NATO would continue to drive forward progress.

They also discussed how London and Copenhagen could deepen broader security cooperation, both bilaterally and across Europe, including through increasing interoperability between militaries.

Turning to Ukraine, Starmer condemned Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, as the leaders discussed next steps for the Coalition of the Willing.

According to the statement, the UK and Danish premiers also evaluated the situation in the Middle East, and Starmer said it was vital that phase two of the Gaza peace plan was reached.