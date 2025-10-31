Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has slammed the US over its resumption of nuclear weapons testing at the same time it keeps demonising Tehran's peaceful nuclear programme.

On Wednesday, Trump ordered the resumption of nuclear weapons testing.

"The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country," US President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

He claimed that he had no choice but to update and renovate existing weapons in his first term, citing Russia in the second place and China in third, saying that they will be even in five years.

"Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis," he said, without naming any countries.

On Thursday, Araghchi shared Trump's post on X, stating in response that "Having rebranded its 'Department of Defense' as the 'Department of War', a nuclear-armed bully is resuming testing of atomic weapons."

"The same bully has been demonising Iran's peaceful nuclear program and threatening further strikes on our safeguarded nuclear facilities, all in blatant violation of international law," Araghchi added.

"Make no mistake: The U.S. is the World's Most Dangerous Proliferation Risk."