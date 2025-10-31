MIDDLE EAST
Iran's FM slams US for testing nuclear weapons while 'demonising' Tehran's peaceful programme
Abbas Araghchi says the world must unite to hold the US accountable for normalising the proliferation of such heinous weapons.
"Make no mistake: The U.S. is the World's Most Dangerous Proliferation Risk," Araghchi. / Reuters Archive
October 31, 2025

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has slammed the US over its resumption of nuclear weapons testing at the same time it keeps demonising Tehran's peaceful nuclear programme.

On Wednesday, Trump ordered the resumption of nuclear weapons testing.

"The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country," US President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

He claimed that he had no choice but to update and renovate existing weapons in his first term, citing Russia in the second place and China in third, saying that they will be even in five years.

"Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis," he said, without naming any countries.

On Thursday, Araghchi shared Trump's post on X, stating in response that "Having rebranded its 'Department of Defense' as the 'Department of War', a nuclear-armed bully is resuming testing of atomic weapons."

"The same bully has been demonising Iran's peaceful nuclear program and threatening further strikes on our safeguarded nuclear facilities, all in blatant violation of international law," Araghchi added.

"Make no mistake: The U.S. is the World's Most Dangerous Proliferation Risk."

'Regressive, irresponsible'

Araghchi said that the world must unite to hold the US accountable.

"The announcement of a resumption of nuclear tests is a regressive and irresponsible move and a serious threat to international peace and security," Araghchi said.

"The world must unite to hold the US accountable for normalising the proliferation of such heinous weapons."

His remarks come one day after Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said that Iran isn't and wasn't developing nuclear weapons.

"No, they are not, and they were not. I want to be very clear on this," Grossi said on whether Iran was developing nuclear weapons.

On August 28, France, the UK and Germany (E3) announced the activation of the "snapback" mechanism to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran, accusing Tehran of non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, from which the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018.

SOURCE:TRT World
