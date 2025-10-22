US President Donald Trump has said the Department of Justice likely owed him damages, after a report that he was seeking millions of dollars in compensation for past investigations.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that lawyers for the Republican were demanding around $230 million in compensation for federal probes into him before he was elected president for a second time.

"That decision would have to go across my desk. And it's awfully strange to make a decision where I'm paying myself," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about the report.

"But I was damaged very greatly."

Trump added of the Department of Justice that "they probably owe me a lot of money — if I get money from our country, I will do something nice with it like to give it to charity or give it to the White House."

Trump has launched a series of legal cases against media firms and other organisations he accuses of bias against him, in some cases winning huge sums.

He said it "could be" the case that his legal team had filed a compensation claim, but said that "I don't know what the numbers are, I don't even talk to them about it."