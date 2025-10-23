The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled that Israeli allegations that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is infiltrated by Hamas were not substantiated.

In a landmark advisory opinion delivered on Wednesday, the court affirmed Israel's obligations to facilitate humanitarian relief in the occupied Palestinian territory — particularly through UNRWA — and not to impede its operations.

The court highlighted UNRWA's "indispensable role" as a provider of humanitarian aid in Gaza, stressing the agency's "unique and sustained connection" with the population that enables it to deliver assistance "in a safe and dignified way".

It further noted that "in the current circumstances, it is not possible to replicate the capacity of the United Nations, acting through UNRWA, to ensure that the population of the Gaza Strip is adequately provided for".

Rejecting Israeli claims that UNRWA lacks neutrality, the court underscored that such allegations were unproven.

The UN General Assembly had asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) last year to give an advisory opinion on Israel's legal obligations after the country effectively banned the UN agency for Palestinian refugees — the main provider of aid to Gaza — from operating in the territory.

Advisory opinions carry significant legal weight, but they are described as "non-binding" since there are no direct penalties attached to ignoring them.

Unilateral decision

The proceedings predate the current fragile US-brokered Gaza ceasefire agreement, which took effect on October 10 and aims to end Israel’s two-year genocidal war in the Palestinian enclave.

The court emphasised in its Wednesday ruling that, as a member state of the United Nations, Israel is obliged to facilitate UNRWA's work, including beyond immediate humanitarian relief, by allowing the agency to provide essential services such as healthcare and education.

The ruling comes amid Israeli legislation that has restricted UNRWA's ability to deliver food, medicine, shelter and educational materials to Gaza and the occupied West Bank since March, and which has forced the closure of UNRWA schools in occupied East Jerusalem.

The court found that Israel is not entitled to unilaterally decide on the presence and activities of UN agencies in the occupied territory.

The ICJ also condemned the so-called "no-contact policy", which prohibits Israeli officials from communicating with UNRWA, saying it undermines the agency's operations and endangers its personnel.

The court called for an immediate end to the obstruction of humanitarian aid and demanded accountability for attacks and abuses against UN staff and facilities.

UNRWA reiterated that all restrictions on its work must be lifted immediately to allow humanitarian aid to reach those in need and to protect its personnel and operations in line with international law.