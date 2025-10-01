WAR ON GAZA
Galatasaray fans show solidarity with Palestine during Champions League match against Liverpool
Galatasaray beat Liverpool 1 - 0 to claim their first victory in the UEFA Champions League.
Galatasaray fans express solidarity with Palestine during their match against Liverpool. / AA
October 1, 2025

Fans of Turkish club Galatasaray have expressed solidarity with Palestinians in both besieged Gaza and the occupied West Bank during a match against England's powerhouse Liverpool.

The match on Tuesday saw fans holding banners that read "Humanity lost conscience in Gaza" and "#Palestiniangenocide".

Other banners read "Free Palestine" and "Let Palestinian Babies live."

Before the match, Galatasaray fans also offered condolences to Liverpool's late forward Diogo Jota, who died in July in a car accident in Spain.

They held banners that read “We will never forget you”, in a banner that included Galatasaray’s former player Ahmet Calik, who also died in a car accident a few years ago.

Galatasaray was able to beat the English Premier League champions after forward Victor Osimhen converted the penalty shot into the net in the 16th minute of the match.

With the result, Galatasaray claimed their first win in the UEFA Champions League and their first 3 points of the competition this season.

SOURCE:TRT World
