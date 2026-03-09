Bangladesh will close all universities from Monday, bringing forward the Eid al‑Fitr holidays as part of emergency measures to conserve electricity and fuel amid a worsening energy crisis linked to the Israel‑US war on Iran and its spillover to the broader region.

Oil prices eclipsed $114 per barrel for the first time since 2022 on Monday, threatening production and shipping in the Middle East.

Authorities in Bangladesh said the decision applies to all public and private universities across the country, a move that officials said will not only reduce electricity consumption but also ease traffic congestion, which leads to fuel wastage.

Officials said university campuses consume large amounts of electricity for residential halls, classrooms, laboratories and air conditioning, and the early closure would help ease pressure on the country’s strained power system.

Government and private schools in Bangladesh are already closed for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, meaning most educational institutions across the country will now remain shut during the period.

The move comes as Bangladesh faces mounting uncertainty over fuel and gas supplies following disruptions to global energy markets caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The country, which relies on imports for 95 percent of its energy needs, imposed daily limits on Friday on fuel sales after panic buying and stockpiling.