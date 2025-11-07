Travellers across the United States have prepared for major disruptions ahead of widespread flight cancellations ordered by authorities due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Starting Friday, airlines will implement a 10 per cent reduction in flights in 40 high-traffic areas across the country, in compliance with a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) order issued on safety grounds.

More than 650 flights scheduled for Friday were preemptively cancelled on Thursday, according to tracking website FlightAware, with the number expected to increase throughout the day.

American Airlines said it was reducing its schedules, "amounting to 220 flights cancelled each day."

Delta Airlines said it would cut around 170 flights, while CNN reported that Southwest Airlines had cancelled about 100 flights.

The shutdown has left tens of thousands of air traffic controllers, airport security staff and other aviation workers without pay, causing personnel shortages.

On Thursday, more than 5,500 US flights were delayed, with 160 cancelled, FlightAware data showed.

Passengers faced long queues at security checkpoints, with average delays of more than two hours at Boston and Newark airports, and over an hour at Chicago’s O’Hare and Washington’s Reagan National.

"We’re not going to wait for a safety problem to truly manifest itself, when the early indicators are telling us we can take action today to prevent things from deteriorating," said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford.