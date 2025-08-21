POLITICS
2 min read
Syrian president approves temporary electoral system for parliament
Decree sets 210-member People's Assembly, with two-thirds elected and one-third appointed by president.
Syrian president approves temporary electoral system for parliament
Syrian president approves temporary electoral system for parliament / AA
August 21, 2025

Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa has issued a decree approving a temporary electoral system for the country’s People’s Assembly, setting in motion the process for electing a new parliament under Syria’s transitional administration.

"President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmed al-Sharaa, issued on Wednesday decree No. (143) of 2025, approving the temporary electoral system for the Syrian People’s Assembly," the state news agency SANA reported.

The decree stipulates that the People’s Assembly will have 210 members, with two-thirds elected by electoral bodies formed in governorate constituencies based on demographic and administrative distribution, while the remaining one-third will be appointed directly by the president.

It outlines conditions for the electoral process, requirements for membership in the assembly, the structure and responsibilities of electoral committees, and the criteria for joining electoral bodies.

It also regulates procedures for appeals and emphasises the independence and neutrality of committees, aiming to ensure transparency in the process.

RECOMMENDED

At the end of July, al Sharaa received the final draft of the temporary electoral system, paving the way for Wednesday’s decree.

Meanwhile, Mohammad al-Ahmad, head of the Supreme Committee for the People’s Assembly Elections, announced that Syria’s constituencies have been divided into 62 districts.

"The constituencies have been divided into 62 districts where the nomination and election process will take place," he said.

"The committee will begin practical procedures on Thursday and will start receiving proposals for the membership of electoral bodies in the newly divided districts, leading up to the election, vote counting, and announcement of results."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks