The Turkish Armed Forces showcased their operational skills and their ability to conduct coordinated missions with allied countries in Germany as part of NATO’s largest and most comprehensive live exercise this year, Steadfast Dart 2026.

The Steadfast Dart 2026 exercise, organised by NATO’s Joint Force Command Brunssum in the Netherlands and hosted by Germany, is ongoing on Wednesday.

A press and distinguished observers day for the maritime phase of the exercise, which aims to enhance allies’ joint operational capabilities, test the rapid deployment and sustainment of high-readiness forces, validate command-and-control mechanisms, and improve interoperability among naval, air, and land elements, was held at the Putlos training and exercise area on the Baltic Sea coast near the city of Kiel.

As part of the event, naval, air, and land units from 11 allied countries, notably Türkiye, Spain, Germany, and Italy, carried out a joint amphibious landing operation under highly realistic conditions.

During the exercise, the Turkish Navy’s Underwater Offence Team (SAT) and Spanish Army special forces neutralised underwater traps and conducted an infiltration mission in a joint operation.

Supported from the air by Seahawk and Super Cobra helicopters deployed on the TCG Anadolu, Turkish SAT teams and Spanish special forces advanced inland, securing the shoreline for the landing operation of armoured amphibious assault vehicles.