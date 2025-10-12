WAR ON GAZA
Gaza situation: Aid trucks move in, prisoner-captive exchange tomorrow
The entry of the aid trucks came after the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on Friday.
More than 5,000 missions, including humanitarian, health, rescue, and relief operations, were carried out by government bodies. / Photo: AA / AA
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid began to enter Gaza under a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, local sources said.

The sources told Anadolu on Saturday that several aid trucks moved through the Israeli-controlled Karem Abu Salem border crossing into southern Gaza.

The entry of the aid trucks came after the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on Friday under US President Donald Trump’s plan to end a two-year Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave.

Israel said that captives held in Gaza are expected to be released early Monday under a Gaza ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Israel “is ready to receive hostages if they are released earlier,” said Shosh Bedrosian, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

She added that Israel will free Palestinian detainees once the captives are safely returned from Gaza.

No US troops

US Vice President JD Vance said, despite the role it played in reaching the new Gaza ceasefire deal, the US has no plans to deploy American troops to Gaza or Israel.

"We're not planning to put boots on the ground," Vance told NBC in an interview that aired Sunday, adding that this applies to both Gaza and Israel.

"What we already have is a US Central Command,” he said, referring to the US CENTCOM, which covers the Middle East.

“They are going to monitor the terms of the ceasefire and ensure that the humanitarian aid is flowing.”

RelatedTRT World - How did Trump pull off a Gaza peace deal?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
