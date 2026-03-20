The US military's request for $200 billion in additional funding for the Iran war has met with stiff opposition in the US Congress, as Democrats and even some Republicans have questioned the need for the money after large defence appropriations last year.

A US official confirmed a Washington Post report that the Department of Defense has asked the White House to approve the request.

President Donald Trump has not yet sent a formal request to the Senate and House of Representatives, and his administration made clear the number could change.

"I think that number could move, obviously. It takes money to kill bad guys," Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told a news conference.

"So we're going back to Congress... to ensure that we're properly funded for what's been done."

Early indications suggest the war will be the most expensive for the US since the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Administration officials told lawmakers that the first six days had cost more than $11 billion.

Polls show the war is not popular, with only one in four Americans supporting it.

The Republican-led Congress has already approved record funding, including the Fiscal 2026 Defense Appropriations Act with about $840 billion.