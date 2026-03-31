A US federal court has ordered the Trump administration to suspend construction of a $400 million ballroom that was built after the demolition of the East Wing of the White House.

US District Judge Richard Leon in Washington granted a preservationist group’s request for an injunction that halts Trump’s White House ballroom project.

In his order, Judge Leon wrote, “I have concluded that the National Trust is likely to succeed on the merits because no statute comes close to giving the President the authority he claims to have.”

"The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families. He is not, however, the owner!”

The National Trust for Historic Preservation sued for an order pausing the ballroom project until it undergoes multiple independent reviews and wins approval from Congress.

The White House announced the ballroom project over the summer.

By late October, Trump had demolished the East Wing to make way for a ballroom that he said would fit 999 people. The White House said private donations, including from Trump himself, would pay for the planned construction of a 90,000-square-foot (8,400-square-metre) ballroom.