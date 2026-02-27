US President Donald Trump has said he was frustrated by Iran's position in talks, but added he had not yet decided whether to carry out a threatened attack.

A day after the United States and Iran held talks in Geneva, Trump said on Friday that Tehran was "not willing to give us what we have to have."

"We haven't made a final decision," he told reporters when asked about the use of force.

"We're not exactly happy with the way they negotiated. They cannot have nuclear weapons, and we're not thrilled with the way they're negotiating," Trump said.

"We want no nuclear weapons by Iran, and they're not saying those golden words."

Iran has repeatedly denied it is seeking a nuclear weapon but insists it has the right to use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, and US intelligence has found no evidence that it has decided to seek nukes.

Asked if an attack would trigger all-out war in the Middle East, Trump said, "I guess you could always say there's always a risk.”

"You know when there's war, there's a risk in anything, both good and bad."