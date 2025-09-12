MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
Israel sought to split Syria, provoke war with Iran: Al Sharaa
Ahmed al Sharaa says his country is engaged in negotiations with Israel over a security agreement aimed at reviving the 1974 accord or adopting a similar framework.
Israel sought to split Syria, provoke war with Iran: Al Sharaa
FILE - Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa speaks at the opening ceremony of the 62nd Damascus International Fair, in Damascus, Syria, August 27, 2025. / REUTERS
September 12, 2025

Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa has said that Israel "had a plan to divide Syria and drag us into a battleground with Iran.”

In a televised interview with Syrian channel Alikhbariya on Friday, Al Sharaa said that Israel was “surprised by the (Bashar al-Assad) regime’s ouster.”

He said that his country is engaged in negotiations with Israel over a security agreement aimed at reviving the 1974 accord or adopting a similar framework.”

RelatedTRT World - ‏Israel unveils new training compound in Syria's Golan Heights to simulate war in Lebanon

Despite the new Syrian administration, which has been in place since late December 2024, posing no direct threat to Israel, the Israeli military has repeatedly crossed into Syrian territory, carrying out air strikes that killed civilians and destroyed military sites, vehicles, weapons and ammunition.

RECOMMENDED

For the past seven months, the Israeli army has occupied Syria’s Mount Hermon in Israel’s farthest advance from its borders and maintains a 15-kilometre (9.32-mile) wide ‘security strip’ in some southern areas, controlling more than 40,000 Syrians within the occupied buffer zone.

Israel has occupied the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967 and expanded its incursion following the events leading to Assad’s ousting in late 2024.

RelatedTRT World - Syria lambasts Israel for pursuing 'expansionist agenda'

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone