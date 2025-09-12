Türkiye have beaten long-time rival Greece 94-68 in Latvia’s capital, Riga, and qualified for the EuroBasket final for only the second time in its history.

Türkiye started with a flyer dominating the first quarter by a score of 26-16; it maintained a steady lead over Greece in the second quarter, with a score of 23-15.

At halftime, Türkiye was well poised in the game with an overall score of 49-31.

The two teams finished head-to-head in the third quarter, but Türkiye still maintained a slight lead of three points with the score at 23-20.

In the final quarter, Türkiye again maintained a lead of 22-17.

Türkiye triumphed with the final overall score of an impressive 94-68.

Jubilant celebrations erupted across Türkiye as the Turkish National Basketball Team's 2025 EuroBasket semi-final match was broadcast not only on television and live streams but also on giant screens set up at 52 locations throughout provinces and districts nationwide.