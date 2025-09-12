TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Türkiye will now face Germany for the final of EuroBasket 2025 on Sunday, September 14, in Riga.
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Türkiye will now face Germany for the final of European Basketball Championship. / AA
September 12, 2025

Türkiye have beaten long-time rival Greece 94-68 in Latvia’s capital, Riga, and qualified for the EuroBasket final for only the second time in its history.

Türkiye started with a flyer dominating the first quarter by a score of 26-16; it maintained a steady lead over Greece in the second quarter, with a score of 23-15.

At halftime, Türkiye was well poised in the game with an overall score of 49-31.

The two teams finished head-to-head in the third quarter, but Türkiye still maintained a slight lead of three points with the score at 23-20.

In the final quarter, Türkiye again maintained a lead of 22-17.

Türkiye triumphed with the final overall score of an impressive 94-68.

Jubilant celebrations erupted across Türkiye as the Turkish National Basketball Team's 2025 EuroBasket semi-final match was broadcast not only on television and live streams but also on giant screens set up at 52 locations throughout provinces and districts nationwide.

RECOMMENDED

The Türkiye-Greece EuroBasket 2025 semi-final match was played at Arena Riga in Riga, the capital of Latvia

Earlier, Germany defeated Finland to reach the semi-finals by a score of 98-86.

Türkiye will now face Germany for the final of the European Basketball Championship on Sunday, September 14, in Riga.

It is after 24 years of a long wait for Turkish fans to witness their team playing again in the final.

Türkiye won the silver medal at the EuroBasket 2001, which it hosted, after being defeated by Yugoslavia 78-69 in the final, finishing second.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone