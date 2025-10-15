WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Police target Pro-Palestine activists ahead of Italy–Israel FIFA World Cup qualifier
Thousands march in Udine, urging FIFA to ban Israel from international football as protests turn tense ahead of Italy’s 3-0 victory in the World Cup qualifier.
Police target Pro-Palestine activists ahead of Italy–Israel FIFA World Cup qualifier
Protesters demanded that FIFA suspend Israel from international competitions, as it did with Russia following the start of its war in Ukraine in 2022. / Reuters
October 15, 2025

Italy’s 2026 World Cup qualifier with Israel was preceded by clashes between some pro-Palestinian demonstrators and police, as thousands of others marched peacefully through the northeastern city of Udine to protest the match being played.

Around 10,000 demonstrators joined the rally, despite a Gaza ceasefire agreement signed on Monday and a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas.

Police targeted a group of protestors with water cannon and tear gas.

Authorities deployed more than 1,000 police officers and army personnel, with helicopters and drones monitoring the area.

Demonstrators were kept several kilometres from the Bluenergy Stadium, where Italy defeated Israel 3-0 in their Group I fixture.

"It’s pointless hiding it. Today was not easy, neither for us nor for you," Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso told reporters after the match.

"There were many days when we thought there might be a possibility we wouldn’t even play. We came here knowing it wouldn’t be a party atmosphere."

RECOMMENDED

Demands to suspend Israel

Police checkpoints, concrete barriers and metal detectors were installed around the stadium to prevent unrest.

The march began peacefully, with chants of "Free Palestine" and banners reading "Show Israel the red card," but ended in scuffles.

Protesters demanded that FIFA suspend Israel from international competitions, as it did with Russia following the start of its war in Ukraine in 2022.

Inside the stadium, sections of the 10,000-strong crowd booed the Israeli anthem before applause drowned them out.

RelatedTRT World - From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal