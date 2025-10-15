Italy’s 2026 World Cup qualifier with Israel was preceded by clashes between some pro-Palestinian demonstrators and police, as thousands of others marched peacefully through the northeastern city of Udine to protest the match being played.

Around 10,000 demonstrators joined the rally, despite a Gaza ceasefire agreement signed on Monday and a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas.

Police targeted a group of protestors with water cannon and tear gas.

Authorities deployed more than 1,000 police officers and army personnel, with helicopters and drones monitoring the area.

Demonstrators were kept several kilometres from the Bluenergy Stadium, where Italy defeated Israel 3-0 in their Group I fixture.

"It’s pointless hiding it. Today was not easy, neither for us nor for you," Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso told reporters after the match.

"There were many days when we thought there might be a possibility we wouldn’t even play. We came here knowing it wouldn’t be a party atmosphere."