The US has approved potential foreign military sales to Israel worth $3 billion, according to the State Department.

The sales include munitions, guidance kits, and Caterpillar D9 bulldozers, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement on Thursday.

The agency stated that Secretary of State Marco Rubio determined an "emergency exists," requiring the immediate sales to Israel, waiving the Congressional review requirement.

The largest portion of the deal — valued at $2.04 billion — includes 35,529 MK 84 or BLU-117 general-purpose bomb bodies and 4,000 I-2000 penetrator warheads.

Another $675.7 million package includes MK 83 and BLU-110 bomb bodies and JDAM guidance kits, with deliveries estimated to begin in 2028.

Israel will also receive D9R and D9T Caterpillar bulldozers for $295 million, with deliveries in 2027.

The Trump administration justified the sales as critical to Israel's defence and as a deterrent to regional threat, stating they align with the US national interest to assist Israel.

The US has faced longstanding criticism for supporting Israel's genocidal war on Gaza amid widespread reports of violations of international and US laws.

A State Department report in May said it is "reasonable to assess" that Israel used US-made weapons in ways that are inconsistent with international humanitarian law. The report stopped short of reaching a definitive conclusion, saying it does not have "complete information."