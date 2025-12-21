Venezuela has reached its goal of producing 1.2 million barrels of crude oil per day this year, despite intensifying US pressure and tanker seizures, said Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

Workers at state oil company PDVSA achieved the target under the Productive Independence Plan and are preparing to increase production and meet 2026 goals, she said Saturday on Telegram.

Rodriguez described the accomplishment as the best Christmas gift for Venezuelans, calling it the result of efforts by oil workers who confront and defeat "harassment, hostility, and imperialist illegality that attacks and violates the human rights of Venezuelans."

"Nothing and no one will stop us," she said, pledging continued support for President Nicolas Maduro.

The announcement came as US forces seized oil tankers linked to Venezuela, including the Panama-flagged vessel Centuries on Saturday and Skipper on December 10, and a third tanker on Sunday.