WORLD
2 min read
Iranian envoy terms public demands 'legitimate,' claims security stable amid protests
Mir Masoud Hosseinian says government is committed to solving economic issues via dialogue, accuses foreign entities of inciting violence under guise of supporting peaceful protests.
Iranian envoy terms public demands 'legitimate,' claims security stable amid protests
Iranian envoy says the security situation is under control following recent protests. / AFP
January 17, 2026

The Iranian ambassador to Tunisia said the demand for a "humane life is legitimate,” claiming that security in Iran, particularly in Tehran, is currently stable.

“The government is determined to solve economic problems and improve conditions through dialogue," Mir Masoud Hosseinian said at a news conference at his residence in Tunis.

Hosseinian noted that despite sanctions against Iran and high inflation, the administration aims to improve the economic situation through reforms and decision packages.

He asserted that the security situation is under control following recent protests triggered by deteriorating living conditions.

The ambassador said dialogue with civil and political society is the most effective path to meet public expectations, strengthen development and secure the basic needs of citizens.

RECOMMENDED

Addressing the unrest, Hosseinian blamed external interference for exacerbating the situation, emphasising that statements by certain foreign officials and politicians encouraged civil disobedience and violence under the pretext of defending the right to peaceful demonstration.

He described the interventions as "externally sourced" attempts to fund groups aimed at creating chaos and targeting the regime.

The demonstrations began on December 28, sparked by the rapid devaluation of the local currency and deepening economic hardships, spreading nationwide after starting in Tehran's Grand Bazaar.

While officials have not released casualty figures, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) claims that more than 3,000 people have died and nearly 20,000 detained.

RelatedTRT World - Why US intervention in Iran will only create a bigger mess in volatile region
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Record rains trigger deadly floods, landslides in northern Colombia
Did Seoul send drones into North Korea? Police raid spy agency
Robot dogs to assist Mexican police during 2026 World Cup
Israeli breach of Lebanon ceasefire kills child and three others
UK and Germany slam Israeli plan to expand occupied West Bank control
Armenia and US reach civil nuclear deal as Vance visits South Caucasus
UN sounds alarm over $4.6B US dues as cash shortfall threat rises
Big Tech on trial in US as Zuckerberg, YouTube chief face claims of addicting children
UK Cabinet backs PM Starmer amid resignation calls over Epstein scandal
Pakistan-India T20 game on after 'outcomes achieved' in ICC talks, 'request of friendly countries'
Cuba runs out of jet fuel as Mexico and Russia slam US oil blockade on Caribbean nation
ICC rules out sanctions against Bangladesh after T20 World Cup absence
40 more patients evacuated from Gaza via Rafah crossing under strict Israeli restrictions
US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean
SpaceX prioritises 'self-growing city' on the Moon in less than 10 years: Musk