The Iranian ambassador to Tunisia said the demand for a "humane life is legitimate,” claiming that security in Iran, particularly in Tehran, is currently stable.

“The government is determined to solve economic problems and improve conditions through dialogue," Mir Masoud Hosseinian said at a news conference at his residence in Tunis.

Hosseinian noted that despite sanctions against Iran and high inflation, the administration aims to improve the economic situation through reforms and decision packages.

He asserted that the security situation is under control following recent protests triggered by deteriorating living conditions.

The ambassador said dialogue with civil and political society is the most effective path to meet public expectations, strengthen development and secure the basic needs of citizens.