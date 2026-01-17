The Syrian army said on Saturday that the YPG terror group attacked one of its patrols near the city of Maskanah in eastern Aleppo, killing at least two soldiers and wounding others.
The YPG terrorist organisation “violated the agreement and carried out an attack targeting a patrol of the Syrian Arab Army near the city of Maskanah, leading to the martyrdom of two soldiers and the injury of others”, the Operations Command of the Syrian Army told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).
This attack came after the Syrian army announced that it had taken full control of the cities of Deir Hafir and Maskanah east of Aleppo, following the withdrawal of the YPG terror group toward the east of the Euphrates.
In March 2025, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement for the terrorist organisation YPG’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country’s territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.