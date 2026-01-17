The Syrian army said on Saturday that the YPG terror group attacked one of its patrols near the city of Maskanah in eastern Aleppo, killing at least two soldiers and wounding others.

The YPG terrorist organisation “violated the agreement and carried out an attack targeting a patrol of the Syrian Arab Army near the city of Maskanah, leading to the martyrdom of two soldiers and the injury of others”, the Operations Command of the Syrian Army told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).