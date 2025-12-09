WORLD
2 min read
US Muslim rights group plans lawsuit against Florida governor over ‘foreign terrorist’ designation
Neither CAIR nor the Muslim Brotherhood is designated as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US government.
US Muslim rights group plans lawsuit against Florida governor over ‘foreign terrorist’ designation
FILE PHOTO: Florida Governor DeSantis holds a press conference in Tampa / Reuters
December 9, 2025

A major Muslim civil rights group is preparing to sue Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over his decision to label it a “foreign terrorist organisation.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) says the designation is unconstitutional and defamatory.

On Monday, DeSantis designated one of the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy groups in the United States a “foreign terrorist organisation,” following a similar step by Texas last month.

The directive against the CAIR comes in an executive order DeSantis posted on X. It also gives the same label to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Neither CAIR nor the Muslim Brotherhood is designated as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US government.

“From the moment Ron DeSantis took office as Florida governor, he has prioritised serving the Israeli government over serving the people of Florida. He hosted his very first official cabinet meeting in Israel. He diverted millions in Florida taxpayer dollars to the Israeli government’s bonds. He threatened to shut down every Florida college’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter, only to back off when CAIR sued him in federal court,” CAIR’s statement read.

RECOMMENDED

The order instructs Florida agencies to prevent the two groups and those who have provided them material support from receiving contracts, employment and funds from a state executive or cabinet agency.

The statement called DeSantis an “Israel first politician who wants to smear and silence Americans, especially American Muslims, critical of US support for Israel’s war crimes”.

Founded in 1994, CAIR has 25 chapters around the country.

CAIR last month asked a federal judge to strike down Texas Gov Greg Abbott's proclamation, saying in a lawsuit that it was “not only contrary to the United States Constitution, but finds no support in any Texas law.”

RelatedTRT World - US Muslim group CAIR slams Texas governor's call to probe 'imaginary sharia courts'
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide