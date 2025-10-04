AMERICAS
2 min read
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Gustavo Petro’s request comes after US accused Bogota at UN Security Council meeting of "undermining progress in achieving sustained peace".
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
“The Security Council does not oversee our peace policy. It is sovereign,” Petro wrote on the US social media company X. / AA
October 4, 2025

​​​​​Colombian President Gustavo Petro “respectfully” has urged the US not to interfere in his country’s domestic affairs, after American envoy Mike Waltz accused Bogota at a UN Security Council meeting of “undermining progress in achieving sustained peace.”

“The Security Council does not oversee our peace policy. It is sovereign,” Petro wrote on X on Friday.

The Security Council, by Colombia’s unilateral declaration, is mandated only to oversee the peace process with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), “which we are fulfilling,” he said.

The UN Verification Mission in Colombia is a special political mission established in 2016 by the Security Council to verify the implementation of the Final Peace Agreement and to assist Colombia in its commitment to ending the conflict and building peace.

RelatedTRT World - Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge

Sharp increase in political, criminal violence

RECOMMENDED

The South American country has seen a sharp increase in political and criminal violence in recent months at the hands of the dissidents from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and the National Liberation Army (ELN).

“President Petro’s policies on security and peace – both in Colombia and around the world – are frankly irresponsible,” Waltz told the Council on Friday.

“The mistaken position of the United States on drug trafficking, human trafficking, and now the peace process with the FARC — which seeks to change our position on the genocide in Gaza — is not accepted by our government,” said Petro.

He said those who commit genocide in Gaza “must be tried as the Nazi genocidaires were tried in Nuremberg.”

RelatedTRT World - US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG