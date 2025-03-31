POLITICS
Trump considering ways to serve a third term as president
President Donald Trump reveals he is exploring ways to serve a third term, despite the constitutional limit preventing a third election.
Trump reveals he is thinking seriously about ways to extend his presidency beyond two terms. [Photo: AP] / AP
March 31, 2025

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he is “not joking” about trying to serve a third term, the clearest indication that he is considering ways to breach a constitutional barrier preventing him from continuing to lead the country after his second term ends in early 2029.

“There are methods you could use to do it,” Trump said in a telephone interview with NBC News.

He also stated, “It is far too early to think about it.”

The 22nd Amendment, added to the Constitution in 1951 after President Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected four times in a row, states, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

NBC's Kristen Welker asked Trump if one potential avenue to a third term was having Vice President JD Vance run for the top job and “then pass the baton to you.”

“Well, that’s one,” Trump responded. “But there are others too. There are others.”

“Can you tell me another?” she asked.

“No,” Trump replied.

Trump has mused before about serving longer than two terms, generally making jokes to friendly audiences.

“Am I allowed to run again?” he asked during a House Republican retreat in January.

SOURCE:AP
