Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent a message to the Armenian patriarch of Türkiye reaffirming the nation's commitment to unity, mutual respect, and the memory of the lives lost during World War I.

In his message to Sahak II Mashalian on Thursday, Erdogan extended his "heartfelt greetings to the esteemed members of the Armenian community," while emphasising the centuries-long coexistence of diverse communities on Turkish soil, said the Turkish Communications Directorate.

"We who have lived together on this homeland for centuries continue to share our joys and sorrows today just as we did in the past.

"Whatever the reason may be, we have never allowed and will never allow even a single one of our people to be subjected to discrimination, exclusion, or marginalisation," the president declared.

100th anniversary of the incidents of 1915

Erdogan's message comes as Armenian communities around the world observe April 24, marking the anniversary of the incidents of 1915 near the end of the Ottoman era.

Erdogan reiterated his respect and condolences for Ottoman Armenians who perished during World War I, describing the tragedy within the broader context of the empire’s collapse.

"We still feel in our hearts the pain of the lives lost due to the uprisings, the rising activities of armed gangs, acts of sabotage by militant groups, and epidemics during the wartime years corresponding to the final days of the Ottoman Empire," he stated.