Words popularised by Gen Z and Gen Alpha, including "skibidi", "delulu", and "tradwife" are among 6,000 new entries to the online edition of the Cambridge Dictionary over the last year, its publisher said on Monday.

Cambridge University Press said tradwife, a portmanteau of traditional wife, reflected "a growing, controversial Instagram and TikTok trend that embraces traditional gender roles".

The dictionary also took on the challenge of defining skibidi, a word popularised in online memes, as a term which had "different meanings, such as cool or bad, or can be used with no real meaning".

Skibidi toilet is a parent’s nightmare. It’s a dystopian series of musical YouTube videos and shorts where animated human heads pop out of toilets, which run after each other in a state of frenzied craze for no apparent reason.

The dictionary defined delulu, derived from the word delusional, as "believing things that are not real or true, usually because you choose to".

As an example, it cited a 2025 speech in parliament where Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese used the phrase "delulu with no solulu".