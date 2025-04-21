Israel's extremist minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, was met by anti-war protesters from Unxeptable, a group of Israeli expats, upon his arrival in Florida, US, a video posted online showed.

Embarrassed, Ben-Gvir is seen waving at protesters on Monday as they accuse him of ignoring the Gaza hostage-truce deal.

The Trump administration permitted a previously shunned extremist minister to visit the US. Since October 2023, he has opposed hostage-truce deals to end Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

"The former terrorist boasts about sabotaging Gaza ceasefire deals which would save our hostages. We will pursue him to the end of the Earth, to Miami, to New York and to Washington, DC. Ben Gvir's violence and racism are beyond the pale. He is a disgrace," Unxeptable said in a tweet posted on X.

"He is not welcome in our country. He does not represent us as Jews or as Israelis. We steadfastly oppose his dark vision for Judaism, Israel and for the Middle East," said UnXeptable, that calls itself "a grassroots movement launched by Israeli expats in support of a democratic Israel."

UnXeptable said that before becoming a minister in Netanyahu's extremist regime, Ben Gvir "decorated his living room with a portrait of mass murderer Baruch Goldstein. As the minister in charge of Israel Police, he has overseen the unprecedented doubling of murder rates."

"No matter our views on Israeli politics or on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as American-Jewish community leaders, we must stand firm on this: Minister Ben-Gvir and his Jewish supremacy are not welcome among us," it said in a statement ahead of Ben-Gvir's arrival in the US — his first official visit since he joined the Benjamin Netanyahu extremist government in 2022.

Most extreme figures in Netanyahu regime