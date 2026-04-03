US President Donald Trump has signalled that further strikes on critical infrastructure in Iran could be imminent.

"Our Military, the greatest and most powerful (by far!) anywhere in the World, hasn’t even started destroying what's left in Iran," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday.

"Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants! New Regime leadership knows what has to be done, and has to be done, fast!"

His remarks came a day after his address to the nation on Operation Epic Fury, which began on February 28.