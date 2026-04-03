WAR ON IRAN
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US military 'hasn't even started destroying what's left in Iran' — Trump
Trump's comments come one after his address to the nation on the Iran war, during which he said the US will continue to strike Iran for the next two to three weeks.
US military 'hasn't even started destroying what's left in Iran' — Trump
Earlier, more than 100 international law experts warned that US strikes on Iran may amount to war crimes. (FILE) / Reuters
April 3, 2026

US President Donald Trump has signalled that further strikes on critical infrastructure in Iran could be imminent.

"Our Military, the greatest and most powerful (by far!) anywhere in the World, hasn’t even started destroying what's left in Iran," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday.

"Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants! New Regime leadership knows what has to be done, and has to be done, fast!"

His remarks came a day after his address to the nation on Operation Epic Fury, which began on February 28.

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"We're going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks. We're going to bring them back to the Stone Age, where they belong," he said during the address.

Earlier, more than 100 international law experts warned that US strikes on Iran may amount to war crimes.

"The war, which is costing U.S. taxpayers between $1-2 billion each day, is imposing significant harm to civilians in the region, has resulted in the loss of hundreds of civilian lives across the Middle East, and is causing serious environmental and economic harms," the experts said in a letter.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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