WAR ON IRAN
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Israeli strikes kill civilians in Lebanon as Hezbollah hits back across border
Deadly air raids on towns and a refugee camp coincide with Hezbollah attacks on Israeli tanks, bases and aircraft, marking a sharp escalation on both sides.
Israeli strikes kill civilians in Lebanon as Hezbollah hits back across border
Lebanese authorities say more than 1,070 people have been killed and nearly 3,000 wounded since the Israeli aggression began. / Reuters
March 25, 2026

Fresh Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon killed at least nine people and wounded dozens more on Wednesday, as attacks hit towns, roads and a Palestinian refugee camp amid intensifying cross-border fighting.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, three people were killed and 18 were wounded in a strike on Habboush, while another attack near a roundabout in Tyre wounded 24.

Two people were killed in a strike on the Mieh Mieh refugee camp, and four others died in an attack on Adloun, Lebanese officials said.

The Israeli military has not immediately commented on the strikes.

RelatedTRT World - Israel hits seven areas of south Beirut overnight: Lebanon state media

Hezbollah hits back

In parallel, Hezbollah said it carried out a series of attacks targeting Israeli forces and military sites.

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The group said it struck an Israeli Merkava tank in Qouzah with a guided missile, and later targeted a military helicopter attempting to evacuate casualties, forcing it to withdraw.

Hezbollah also said it launched a swarm of drones at Israeli troops at the Shomera barracks, and fired rockets at a command headquarters near Yiftah, as well as the Northern Command headquarters at the Dado base near Safed.

Civilian toll rises

Israel has intensified its air attacks and ground invasion in southern Lebanon since early March, following cross-border hostilities with Hezbollah.

Lebanese authorities say more than 1,000 people have been killed and thousands injured, with civilians heavily affected by the strikes.

The escalation is part of a broader regional conflict triggered by US-Israeli attacks on Iran, raising fears of further spillover across multiple fronts.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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