Fresh Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon killed at least nine people and wounded dozens more on Wednesday, as attacks hit towns, roads and a Palestinian refugee camp amid intensifying cross-border fighting.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, three people were killed and 18 were wounded in a strike on Habboush, while another attack near a roundabout in Tyre wounded 24.

Two people were killed in a strike on the Mieh Mieh refugee camp, and four others died in an attack on Adloun, Lebanese officials said.

The Israeli military has not immediately commented on the strikes.

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Hezbollah hits back

In parallel, Hezbollah said it carried out a series of attacks targeting Israeli forces and military sites.