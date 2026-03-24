A UN special rapporteur on Tuesday said Palestinians in Gaza cannot be saved without a "massive intervention" to halt Israel’s actions, urging states to cut economic, military and financial ties.

"How come the member states continue to engage with Israel?" Francesca Albanese, the rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, questioned during a press briefing and recalled that states have obligations "not to transfer weapons to a state that is committing war crimes."

Albanese warned that Gaza represents "just the beginning of this new escalatory phase of erasure of Palestinians," and added that similar patterns are already seen beyond Gaza, pointing to what happens in Lebanon and Iran. According to the rapporteur, "it will not stay there."

"I have no hope whatsoever that the Palestinians in Gaza will be saved if there is no massive intervention to stop Israel," she said, underlining that "the most peaceful way to stop Israel is to cut ties, economic ties, military ties and financial ties."

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Albanese also said the situation is "worsening" despite a ceasefire in Gaza, noting that since the beginning of the ceasefire, Israel has killed 650 Palestinians in Gaza, while many remain in tents yet continue to be targeted.