WORLD
2 min read
Hungary, Slovakia press EU to act over Ukraine’s Druzhba pipeline attacks
Hungary has repeatedly experienced disruptions to its oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, with the third incident reported on Friday.
Hungary, Slovakia press EU to act over Ukraine’s Druzhba pipeline attacks
Hungary has repeatedly seen its oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline cut, with the third disruption in recent days. / Reuters
August 22, 2025

Hungary and Slovakia, in a letter sent to Brussels, have urged the European Commission to "act against Ukraine's repeated attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline", Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"Such attacks are a direct and unacceptable assault on our energy security," Szijjarto posted on X, accusing the commission of remaining "silent".

A Ukrainian strike hit a "fuel infrastructure facility" in Russia's Unechsky district, according to Aleksandr Bogomaz, the governor of western Bryansk region.

He did not directly name the pipeline, but an important pumping station for Druzhba - Russian for "friendship" - is in the district and has been targeted many times.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban also said on Friday that he had complained to US President Donald Trump after Ukraine's military actions against Russia's war disrupted oil supplies.

Hungary has repeatedly seen its oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline cut, with the third disruption in recent days reported on Friday.

"I asked for the help of the American president. The Ukrainians keep shelling the Friendship oil pipeline," Orban said, according to a Facebook post by his Fidesz party on Friday. He said that Trump replied, expressing support.

RECOMMENDED

Hungarian energy company MOL said in a statement that the "security of supply continues to be guaranteed".

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Monday said Hungary should complain to its "friends in Moscow" over the oil disruptions.

"It is Russia, not Ukraine, who began this war and refuses to end it," he posted on X.

But the Druzhba pipeline was temporarily exempted to give landlocked Central European countries time to diversify.

Orban and his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico have regularly slammed the sanctions, citing energy security.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye launches first-ever European oil and gas exploration in Hungary

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Iran erupts as Khamenei warns protesters over 'terrorist agents' and Trump raises threats
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace