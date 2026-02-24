Inside the dusty shell of one of the oldest libraries in Gaza, a group of Palestinian volunteers work diligently to salvage what remains of their ancient cultural heritage.

The Great Omari Mosque library has been severely damaged by Israel during its brutal war on Gaza, which erupted in October 2023 and devastated swathes of the Palestinian territory, including cultural and religious sites.

The mosque — in the old town of Gaza City — now stands largely ruined, with its library littered with rubble and dust.

"I was shocked and stunned when I saw the extent of the destruction in the library," Haneen Al Amsi said, adding that the scenes of devastation had spurred her to help launch the restoration initiative.

Amsi, who heads the Eyes on Heritage Volunteer Foundation, said the western part of the library was burned when the mosque was hit by Israeli forces, causing irreversible damage.

"The library was estimated to contain about 20,000 books, but currently we are left with fewer than 3,000 or 4,000," she explained.

Treasure trove of archaeological artefacts

Among the debris, volunteers hoping to restore the collection pored over charred fragments of manuscript and shards of yellowed paper.

"The library of the Great Omari Mosque is considered the third largest library in Palestine after the Al-Aqsa Mosque library and the Ahmed Pasha al Jazzar library," Amsi said.

"It is an important historical library that contains original manuscripts and a diverse collection of books on jurisprudence, medicine, Islamic law, literature and various other subjects."

Gaza's history stretches back thousands of years, making the territory a treasure trove of archaeological artefacts from past civilisations, including Canaanites, Egyptians, Persians and Greeks.