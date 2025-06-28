ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Iran holds 'historic' state funeral for top brass killed in 12-day conflict with Israel
Mohsen Mahmoudi, head of Tehran's Islamic Development Coordination Council, vows it would be a "historic day for Iran and the revolution".
Iran holds 'historic' state funeral for top brass killed in 12-day conflict with Israel
A 12‑day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 after Tel Aviv launched strikes in many areas, killing at least 606 people. / AP
June 28, 2025

Iran has held a state funeral service for around 60 people, including its military commanders, killed in its 12-day conflict with Israel, after Tehran's top diplomat condemned Donald Trump's comments targeting Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as "unacceptable".

The state funeral proceedings in the capital, Tehran, for 60 nuclear scientists and military commanders killed in Israeli strikes began at 8:00 am (0430 GMT) at Enghelab Square on Saturday.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, as well as other senior government officials, also attended the event.

Images showed coffins draped in Iranian flags and bearing portraits of the deceased commanders in uniform near Enghelab Square in central Tehran.

It will be followed by a funeral procession to Azadi Square, about 11 kilometres across the sprawling metropolis.

Mohsen Mahmoudi, head of Tehran's Islamic Development Coordination Council, vowed it would be a "historic day for Islamic Iran and the revolution".

Among the dead is Mohammad Bagheri, a major general in Iran's Revolutionary Guards and the second-in-command of the armed forces after the Iranian leader.

He was buried alongside his wife and daughter, a journalist for a local media outlet, all killed in an Israeli attack.

RECOMMENDED

Nuclear scientist Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, also killed in the attacks, will be buried with his wife.

Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami, who was killed on the first day of the war, will also be laid to rest after Saturday's ceremony, which will also honour at least 30 other top commanders.

Of the 60 people who are to be laid to rest after the ceremony, four are children.

Iran says more than 600 people, mostly civilians, were killed in Israeli attacks on Iran.

Israel states that it lost 28 people and that hundreds of properties were damaged in Iranian retaliatory strikes on Israel.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG