An Israeli drone strike killed two Palestinians and wounded two others on Saturday morning in the Al Atatra area of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, despite a ceasefire reached nearly two months ago, medical sources told Anadolu.

Staff at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City received the bodies of the two men and two wounded Palestinians after the strike, which medical sources said was carried out by an Israeli quadcopter drone.

In a separate incident, Gaza’s Civil Defence Directorate said an Israeli strike killed on Friday evening one of its members, Suhail Abdullah Dahman, and critically wounded his son as they were heading to inspect their home in the Beit Lahiya housing project, an area outside Israeli military control.

The directorate said Dahman’s death raised the number of Civil Defence personnel killed since October 2023 to 142.