Cafes and clubs have been booked. Jerseys ironed and hooters on hand. Excitement is in the air in Türkiye. Anticipation crackles as the Turkish nation counts down to Tuesday’s decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers playoff final.

For 24 long years, Turkish fans have dreamed of seeing their country return to football’s grandest stage — and tonight, that dream hangs on a single, defining match that will decide the winner.

Türkiye’s national team has landed in Kosovo’s capital Pristina, where the Crescent-Stars will face the hosts in a high-stakes showdown with the World Cup ticket on the line.

A victory would secure Türkiye a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, ending the country’s decades-long wait for a World Cup appearance.

If the game is tied after 90 minutes, extra time will decide the winner, with a penalty shootout if no breakthrough occurs.

Several municipalities across Türkiye have also set up giant screens in city squares, allowing fans to gather and watch the match live.

Türkiye booked their place in the final by narrowly defeating Romania 1-0 in Istanbul, while Kosovo, which is seeking its first-ever World Cup appearance, overcame Slovakia 4-3 in a thrilling semifinal encounter.

A World Cup berth in Group D awaits the winner, where they would face the United States, Australia and Paraguay, providing a historic stage for Türkiye or Kosovo’s football ambitions.

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Türkiye aims to end its long-standing World Cup craving

The Turkish team is chasing a return to the World Cup after a 24-year absence, having last appeared on football’s global stage in 2002, when they achieved a historic third-place finish at the tournament co-hosted by South Korea and Japan.

Türkiye has qualified for the tournament three times in their history — first in 1950, though they withdrew due to “the challenges of the time” — before going on to compete in 1954 and 2002.

The team’s 1954 campaign produced mixed results, including a 7–0 victory over South Korea, but they were eliminated after a playoff defeat to West Germany, set against the broader Cold War backdrop between the Soviet-led bloc and the US-led Western alliance.

Tuesday’s evening clash will mark the 649th match in Türkiye’s football history, with 256 wins, 151 draws, and 241 losses across official and friendly matches.

The team has scored 896 goals while conceding 926 in its 103-year history, facing 92 different national teams across all continents.

Never lost against Kosovo