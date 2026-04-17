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Romantic Homicide singer D4vd arrested in connection to teen's murder months after body found
David Burke, who gained fame with viral songs on TikTok, is accused in the killing of a missing teen whose remains were found last year.
Romantic Homicide singer D4vd arrested in connection to teen's murder months after body found
David Burke, 21, is accused of murdering Celeste Rivas, whose remains were found in 2025 in a car linked to him, after a months-long investigation. / AFP Archive
4 hours ago

Los Angeles police said on Thursday they have arrested David Burke, a 21-year-old musician known professionally as D4vd, on suspicion of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas, whose remains were found last year in the front trunk of a car registered to him.

Rivas, who was from a suburb about 110 km southeast of Los Angeles, had been missing for nearly a year and a half when her decomposed remains were discovered in September 2025.

The vehicle had been parked for weeks in a Hollywood Hills neighbourhood before being towed to an impound lot, where workers reported a foul odour, police have said.

Arrest follows months-long investigation

The case drew attention following media reports that linked Burke to the vehicle shortly after the girl's body was found.

Police said at the time they were conducting an extensive investigation but declined to announce charges until now.

“Detectives from Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery-Homicide Division have arrested David Burke, a 21-year-old resident of Los Angeles, for the murder of Celeste Rivas,” Los Angeles police said in a statement on X.

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A TikTok star turned singer

D4vd gained fame in 2022 after songs he recorded on his phone for his Fortnite gaming videos went viral on TikTok, with the hit "Romantic Homicide" helping him sign a deal with Darkroom/Interscope Records, a label associated with American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish.

The song’s title and themes have since drawn scrutiny in light of the allegations, with online users pointing to its lyrics following Burke’s arrest.

Online scrutiny has also centred on an unreleased track titled “Celeste” attributed to Burke, which mentions a girl of the same name, although authorities have not publicly indicated any connection between his music and the investigation.

Held without bail

Burke is being held without bail and his case will be presented to prosecutors on Monday, the statement said.

Blair Berk, the attorney representing David Burke, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Berk has largely declined public comment.

Prior to Burke’s arrest, Berk said there was no publicly disclosed evidence linking her client to a crime and emphasised his rights during an active investigation.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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