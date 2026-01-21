Zeynep Sonmez has made history at the Australian Open, becoming the first Turkish tennis player to reach the third round in Melbourne after a second-round victory on Wednesday. The 23-year-old’s achievement marks the latest milestone in a career built on steady, incremental progress rather than sudden breakthroughs.
Ranked 112th in the world and coming through the qualifying rounds, Sonmez followed up her opening-round upset of world number 11 Ekaterina Alexandrova with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Hungary’s Anna Bondar. The result set up a third-round meeting with Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva and confirmed that her presence in the draw was not a one-off.
Speaking after the match, Sonmez said the atmosphere inside the stadium played a decisive role in helping her settle. “In the beginning, I was a bit nervous, and then I think I got used to it,” she said, pointing to the large number of Turkish fans in the stands.
“I really felt the support, and I felt like we were all playing together.”
The crowd in Melbourne was louder than anything she had experienced before. “Today was… I have never experienced something like this,” she said, adding that the noise was so intense she “couldn’t even hear my own thoughts.” For Sonmez, the sense of familiarity mattered. “I really appreciated [that] there were many Turkish people, and I felt like I was at home.”
Playing tennis since aged six
Born on 30 April 2002 in Istanbul to a family originally from Artvin, Sonmez first encountered tennis at the age of six or seven during a summer school programme, where her talent was quickly noticed by her coach.
Although she tried other sports, including swimming and basketball, she ultimately chose tennis for its individual nature and the sense of control it offered over her own development.
Sonmez began her professional career on the ITF circuit, spending several years playing tournaments across Europe and beyond. Those early seasons were marked by constant travel, unfamiliar conditions, and the need to adapt quickly.
During that period, she collected four ITF singles titles, results that gradually allowed her to gradually move into WTA qualifying draws and main-draw events.
Her progress at WTA level came through consistency rather than sudden jumps. She began winning matches regularly, broke into the top 100, and in 2024 claimed her first WTA singles title at the Merida Open in Mexico.
That victory placed her among the few Turkish players to win a WTA tournament and marked a turning point in her career.
Sonmez has also gained experience on the Grand Slam stage. She reached the final round of qualifying at the Australian Open in 2024, made the main draw at Roland Garros, and later that year became the first Turkish player of the Open era to reach the third round at Wimbledon.
While the support she received in London was significant, she said Melbourne surpassed it.
“I know they’re supporting me. I know they’re watching me,” she said, referring to fans back in Türkiye. With matches broadcast in the early hours, she was aware that many had woken up around 3 am to follow her progress.
Her first-round victory over Alexandrova also drew attention for an off-court moment. During the second set, play was briefly halted when a ballkid appeared unwell in the heat. Sonmez immediately signalled to stop play, went courtside and helped the ballkid into the shade, supporting her until medical staff arrived.
The match resumed after tournament officials intervened and the situation was resolved.
Sonmez has also represented Türkiye at the Billie Jean King Cup and continues to be a regular presence in national team competitions. As of mid 2025, she had reached a career high ranking of 74 in singles.
While attention now turns to her third-round match in Melbourne, the broader significance of her run is already clear. Years of gradual development have taken her further at the Australian Open than any Turkish player before.