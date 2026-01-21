Zeynep Sonmez has made history at the Australian Open, becoming the first Turkish tennis player to reach the third round in Melbourne after a second-round victory on Wednesday. The 23-year-old’s achievement marks the latest milestone in a career built on steady, incremental progress rather than sudden breakthroughs.

Ranked 112th in the world and coming through the qualifying rounds, Sonmez followed up her opening-round upset of world number 11 Ekaterina Alexandrova with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Hungary’s Anna Bondar. The result set up a third-round meeting with Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva and confirmed that her presence in the draw was not a one-off.

Speaking after the match, Sonmez said the atmosphere inside the stadium played a decisive role in helping her settle. “In the beginning, I was a bit nervous, and then I think I got used to it,” she said, pointing to the large number of Turkish fans in the stands.

“I really felt the support, and I felt like we were all playing together.”

The crowd in Melbourne was louder than anything she had experienced before. “Today was… I have never experienced something like this,” she said, adding that the noise was so intense she “couldn’t even hear my own thoughts.” For Sonmez, the sense of familiarity mattered. “I really appreciated [that] there were many Turkish people, and I felt like I was at home.”

Playing tennis since aged six

Born on 30 April 2002 in Istanbul to a family originally from Artvin, Sonmez first encountered tennis at the age of six or seven during a summer school programme, where her talent was quickly noticed by her coach.

Although she tried other sports, including swimming and basketball, she ultimately chose tennis for its individual nature and the sense of control it offered over her own development.

Sonmez began her professional career on the ITF circuit, spending several years playing tournaments across Europe and beyond. Those early seasons were marked by constant travel, unfamiliar conditions, and the need to adapt quickly.

During that period, she collected four ITF singles titles, results that gradually allowed her to gradually move into WTA qualifying draws and main-draw events.