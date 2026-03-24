WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
QatarEnergy declares 'force majeure' on LNG contracts with four countries
The company cites damage from Iranian missile strikes on Ras Laffan facilities, disrupting exports and cutting production capacity.
QatarEnergy declares 'force majeure' on LNG contracts with four countries
QatarEnergy declares ‘force majeure’ on liquid natural gas contracts with 4 countries / Reuters
March 24, 2026

QatarEnergy has said it has declared “force majeure” on some liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply contracts with four countries following Iranian missile attacks that damaged key facilities.

The measure on Tuesday applies to contracts with China, Italy, Belgium and South Korea, it said in a statement cited by Qatari media, including Al Jazeera and Al Sharq.

“Force majeure” is a legal clause in contracts, particularly long-term oil and gas supply agreements, that allows suppliers to suspend obligations such as delivery schedules without penalties due to events beyond their control, such as attacks on key infrastructure.

Missile strikes targeted its Ras Laffan industrial complex on March 18 and 19, causing significant damage, including to two LNG processing units and a gas-to-liquids facility, it said.

RelatedTRT World - Qatar warns Gulf energy exports may halt if war continues

QatarEnergy added that it is continuing to assess the full effect of the attacks on operations and the timeline for repairs.

On March 19, Energy Minister and QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi said the attacks reduced Qatar’s LNG export capacity by 17 percent, and caused an estimated $20 billion in annual revenue losses, according to a statement by the company.

RECOMMENDED

He added that repairs could take up to five years, forcing the company to declare “a prolonged force majeure".

The strikes damaged two production lines, trains 4 and 6, with a combined capacity of 12.8 million tonnes per year, accounting for 17 percent of Qatar’s LNG exports, he added.

On March 4, QatarEnergy notified customers of “force majeure” after production was disrupted due to the war.

The US and Israel have maintained air strikes on Iran since February 28, killing so far more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

RelatedTRT World - Qatar pauses LNG output as Iranian strikes rattle Gulf energy sector
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Conservatives converge for CPAC with American right openly split over US-Israel war on Iran
Deadly ferry boarding mishap in Bangladesh leaves 24 dead after bus plunges into river
Hungary to phase out gas deliveries to Ukraine amid pipeline dispute
Türkiye and UK deepen defence ties with new Eurofighter support deal
DW 'disowns' President Steinmeier’s remarks on 'illegal' Iran war
IAEA chief expects broader Iran-US talks in Pakistan this weekend
Former NATO chief urges Europe to take greater global leadership role
Air strike on military base in Iraq kills, wounds 20 soldiers
US hits Meta with $375M fine for endangering children online
Kenya flower industry bleeds as Iran war disrupts shipments, drives up freight costs
Oil slips, stocks rally on hopes for Iran war de-escalation
Asia revisits COVID-era measures to deal with global fuel shortages
Fire erupts at Russia’s Ust-Luga port after massive drone attacks by Ukraine
Outrage erupts over torture of Palestinian toddler as calls for Israeli accountability mount
Iran expands missile barrage across region despite Trump's push for talks