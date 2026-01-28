TÜRKİYE
Türkiye to enhance Oman's economic transformation with production capacity
OMNEX 2026 names Türkiye guest of honour, citing Turkish infrastructure and technological expertise as key to supporting Oman’s Vision 2040 goals.
Ete said Oman’s fixed exchange rate and political stability offer investors strong predictability and long-term confidence. (AI-generated image) / TRT World
January 28, 2026

Türkiye’s production capacity is expected to help Oman reach its economic transformation goals, as economic and trade relations between the two countries are set to deepen at the OMNEX 2026 Oman–Türkiye Business Forum and International Trade Fair.

Yunus Ete, chair of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) Türkiye–Oman Business Council, told Anadolu that Türkiye’s industrial infrastructure and engineering expertise will make “concrete contributions” to Oman’s economic diversification efforts.

Ete shared that the OMNEX 2026 conference will be held in the Omani capital Muscat on February 2–4.

He described OMNEX 2026 as an inclusive cooperation platform focused on future investments and production models, adding that selecting Türkiye as this year’s guest of honour carries “much deeper meaning than a symbolic gesture.”

Ete said Oman is one of Türkiye’s strategic, long-term partners.

“We aim to take the relations between the two countries to a higher level at this event,” he said.

Ete noted that the two nations’ bilateral relations are built on a sustainable foundation through the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) mechanism. He added that the forum represents the diplomatic momentum generated by high-level visits between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Omani Head of State Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

Safe haven for investors

Ete said Oman offers significant advantages to investors due to its valuable and fixed exchange rate and political stability, which enhance predictability.

“Oman is a low-cost and strategic production base for entry into the market of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC),” he said. “Also, its Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the US allows firms producing here with duty-free access to the American market.”

He said OMNEX 2026 will cover a wide range of sectors, including industry, energy, logistics, tourism, construction, education, and healthcare, and is designed to appeal to small and medium-sized enterprises, large firms, and entrepreneurs.

“We think cultural ties need to be reinforced for cooperation to be sustainable. A gastronomy and culture festival, as well as a traditional fashion show, will be held at the forum for this goal,” he added.

He added that the event aligns with Oman Vision 2040, the country’s long-term transformation project, in which Turkish industrial and technological capabilities could play a key role.

Ete said Turkish companies could contribute significantly in areas ranging from infrastructure development to technology transfer.

OMNEX 2026 is expected to bring together a broad investment ecosystem, covering the Gulf, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

“The Turkish business community should consider the event not as an observer but as an active player, as the decisions made here will determine the depth of Türkiye–Oman relations,” he added.

