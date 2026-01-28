Türkiye’s production capacity is expected to help Oman reach its economic transformation goals, as economic and trade relations between the two countries are set to deepen at the OMNEX 2026 Oman–Türkiye Business Forum and International Trade Fair.

Yunus Ete, chair of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) Türkiye–Oman Business Council, told Anadolu that Türkiye’s industrial infrastructure and engineering expertise will make “concrete contributions” to Oman’s economic diversification efforts.

Ete shared that the OMNEX 2026 conference will be held in the Omani capital Muscat on February 2–4.

He described OMNEX 2026 as an inclusive cooperation platform focused on future investments and production models, adding that selecting Türkiye as this year’s guest of honour carries “much deeper meaning than a symbolic gesture.”

Ete said Oman is one of Türkiye’s strategic, long-term partners.

“We aim to take the relations between the two countries to a higher level at this event,” he said.

Ete noted that the two nations’ bilateral relations are built on a sustainable foundation through the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) mechanism. He added that the forum represents the diplomatic momentum generated by high-level visits between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Omani Head of State Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

Safe haven for investors