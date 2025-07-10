In the central Anatolian town of Aksehir, where dusty plains meet the distant shimmer of Mount Sultan, laughter hangs in the air over stories told and retold over centuries. Somewhere between them drifts the echo of a man in a turban, riding his donkey backwards. Konya celebrates the legendary Nasreddin Hodja.

The 66th edition of the International Nasreddin Hodja Festival is in full swing in Aksehir, Hodja’s hometown. The festival commenced on July 5 with the traditional town crier’s call, inviting the public to the festivities.

There will be ten days of music, theatre, humour, and cultural events. At the opening ceremony, actor Altan Erkekli, who portrayed Nasreddin Hodja with great success, received the prestigious "Golden Turban" award.

The Nasreddin Hodja Festival kicked off with traditional fanfare and feasts of local music, storytelling, and folk performances. Among the festival’s highlights are charming open-air theatrical episodes featuring Nasreddin’s legendary wit, puppet shows for children, and interactive cultural workshops celebrating his legacy.

Notably, the festival is now an official member of the European Association of Folklore Festivals , enhancing its international reach and fostering cross-cultural exchanges rooted in shared tales and traditions.

No ordinary commemoration

This year’s festival is also a declaration: that the wit of Nasreddin Hodja is just not a relic of Turkish folklore, but a living, breathing compass for navigating modern life with humour, empathy, and critical thinking.

Nasreddin Hodja, a thirteenth-century satirist, is a man of elusive biography and abundant afterlife. His tales, comedic yet subversive, challenge convention with wit and irony.

For centuries, his tales have travelled across the Middle East, where his name has become shorthand for a certain kind of paradoxical wisdom: the wise man who speaks the truth no one else dares voice.

Whether man or myth, he lives on as the wise guide of the Muslim world. Nasreddin Hodja’s legacy is at once local and vast. The earliest written record of his tales appears in the Saltukname of 1485, but he had long since entered oral tradition by then.

Today, he is UNESCO-certified , officially recognised as part of the Cultural Heritage since 2022. In 1996, UNESCO had already named it the International Year of Nasreddin Hodja .

Still, he persists by the everyday recognition of something larger.

Associate Professor Ebru Senocak from the Department of Turkish Literature at Firat University says, “Nasreddin Hodja is not just a historical figure; he is a cultural phenomenon that belongs to all of us.” In an interview with TRT World, she adds, “With humor, he makes people laugh while making them think, educates, and through his ironic responses, invites individuals to awaken to their true selves.”

In Turkish, “Hodja” (or “Hoca”) is a word of reverence, meaning teacher, sage, or religious guide, someone whose authority lies not in force but in wisdom. In Hodja’s case, that wisdom wears the mask of humour.

“Nasreddin Hodja stands as a timeless symbol of universal love, tolerance, ideal human virtues, and the wit, character, culture, and spoken wisdom of the Turkish people,” Senocak adds.

“Echoing Hippocrates’ sentiment of ‘Don’t fight, laugh,’ Hodja emerges as a guide who harnesses the transformative power of humour as a profound force for reflection and social healing.”

Nasreddin Hodja has become a cherished symbol of folk wisdom, satirical anecdotes, and timeless short stories. “What made him universal is his capacity to hold a mirror to human behaviour without judgment,” Senocak adds.

“Whether you’re a farmer in Anatolia or a merchant in Samarkand, the Hodja speaks your language. His tales offer gentle but piercing social critique, anecdotes that reveal hypocrisy, pride, greed, and folly, but always with empathy.”

His universality transcends language and borders, leaving an indelible mark on the cultural heritage of countless societies, and securing his place as a beacon of both laughter and wisdom for generations.

“He arrives as a neighbour, not a foreigner”

Nasreddin Hodja’s legacy transcends borders, taking on different names and forms across cultures.

Through centuries, the Hodja has borne many names: Molla Nasreddin in Azerbaijan, Nasirdin Ependi among Uighur Turks in China, Kojanasir in Kazakhstan, Apendi in Kyrgyzstan.

In the Arab world, he’s better known as Juha or Goha. In South Asia: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, he morphs again, sharing traits with Sheikh Chilli, Molla Do-Piyaze.

In Bulgaria, he is often confused with Hitar Petar, a mistake that, as one scholar notes, is more revealing than wrong.