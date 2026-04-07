Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Pakistani counterpart, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, discussed the Iran war, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.

In a phone call on Tuesday, Fidan and Dar exchanged views on the diplomatic efforts aimed at bringing an end to the war that began with attacks by the US and Israel against Iran.

Earlier, Pakistan sought "time and space" for diplomatic efforts on Tuesday to end a spiralling Middle East war.

"Diplomatic efforts for peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East are progressing steadily," Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on X.

The White House said US President Donald Trump "has been made aware" of Pakistan's recent proposal to extend his deadline

"The president has been made aware of the proposal, and a response will come," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.