WAR ON IRAN
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Turkish, Pakistani foreign ministers discuss efforts to end Iran war
Turkish Foreign Ministry sources say Minister Hakan Fidan and his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Ishaq Dar exchanged views on the diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the US-Israeli war on Iran.
Turkish, Pakistani foreign ministers discuss efforts to end Iran war
Earlier, Pakistan sought "time and space" for diplomatic efforts on Tuesday to end a spiralling Middle East war. (FILE) / AA
11 hours ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Pakistani counterpart, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, discussed the Iran war, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.

In a phone call on Tuesday, Fidan and Dar exchanged views on the diplomatic efforts aimed at bringing an end to the war that began with attacks by the US and Israel against Iran.

Earlier, Pakistan sought "time and space" for diplomatic efforts on Tuesday to end a spiralling Middle East war.

"Diplomatic efforts for peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East are progressing steadily," Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on X.

The White House said US President Donald Trump "has been made aware" of Pakistan's recent proposal to extend his deadline

"The president has been made aware of the proposal, and a response will come," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

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Trump administration’s deadline looms

It comes hours before the end of Trump's 8 pm Eastern Time (0000GMT Wednesday) deadline for Iran.

The entire region has been on alert since Israel and the US launched weeks-long strikes against Iran on February 28.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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