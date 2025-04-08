US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs pose a threat to countries, giving rise to protectionist trade, while the recent shifts in global trade can create new opportunities for Türkiye’s competition, Turkish business representatives told Anadolu.

Trump announced reciprocal tariffs ranging from 10 percent to 50 percent on over 180 countries on April 2.

Some countries, such as Türkiye, the UK, Brazil, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia were subjected to 10 percent reciprocal tariffs each.

Sekib Avdagic, the president of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, stated that the global trade has turned to protectionism and high tariffs after a long period of time, especially after the US started using tariffs as bargaining chips.

“However, Türkiye was not included in the list of countries under heavy tariffs by Trump, but was among the 11 countries with 10 percent basic tariffs,” he said.

“To fully understand how the 185 trading partners of the US will be affected by these tariffs, we need to monitor the negotiations they will have with the US and a potential retaliation beginning with China,” he added.

Avdagic emphasised that the US was Türkiye’s second-largest export market last year, with $16.4 billion worth of goods and services exported to the US, suggesting that the figure can go higher considering the US' 340 million total population.

“The Turkish business world needs to analyse Trump’s tariffs without delay and determine the product and competition strategies to turn these tariffs into a positive opportunity,” he noted.

EU, Asia-Pacific may consider Türkiye for investment