SPORT
2 min read
Pakistan's Arslan Ash clinches historic 6th EVO title in Las Vegas Tekken showdown
Arslan, who first made waves by winning EVO Japan and the US editions in 2019, has consistently dominated the Tekken scene, capturing titles at EVO Japan 2023 and EVO 2024 before this latest triumph.
Arslan has consistently dominated the Tekken scene, capturing titles at EVO Japan 2023 and EVO 2024 before this latest triumph. (Photo: EVO X account) / Others
August 4, 2025

Pakistani esports icon Arslan “Ash” Siddique cemented his legacy on Monday in competitive gaming, claiming his sixth Evolution Championship Series (EVO) title at the 2025 tournament in Las Vegas.

Held from August 1–3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the global fighting game event saw Arslan rise to the top once again in Tekken 7, defeating fellow Pakistani player and former teammate Atif Butt in a thrilling final. 

The match featured a symbolic clash, with Arslan choosing Nina Williams and Butt selecting her in-game sister Anna — a fitting metaphor for a showdown between two champions from the same lineage.

Arslan, who first made waves by winning EVO Japan and the US editions in 2019, has consistently dominated the Tekken scene, capturing titles at EVO Japan 2023 and EVO 2024 before this latest triumph. 

‘Undisputed GOAT of Tekken’

His victory marked a new milestone, reinforcing his reputation as one of the greatest Tekken players in history.

“I’m feeling so blessed,” Arslan said after the win, calling his sixth title a moment of gratitude and pride. His Saudi-based esports team, Twisted Minds, celebrated the victory online, calling Arslan the “undisputed GOAT of Tekken.”

EVO, one of the most prestigious fighting game tournaments in the world, also hailed the moment as “greatness on another level” on social media — a nod to both Arslan’s consistency and the dominance of Pakistan’s Tekken scene on the global stage.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
